The entire Jashore has turned into a sea of people for a rally of prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Shamsul Huda stadium -- a place where Bangabhondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered his speech 50 years ago.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Awami-League (AL), arrived at the rally venue a little while before 3:00pm. The rally started at 1:00pm with district AL president Shahidul Islam in the chair.