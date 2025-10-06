RUCSU election campaign regains momentum after holiday break

All academic and administrative activities, including classes and exams, resumed on Sunday after the two-week vacation at Rajshahi University has come to an end.

On the first day, despite unfavourable weather, the campus was once again abuzz with campaigning for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) election.

There was a noticeable presence of students on campus since morning. In between classes, they gathered in groups to chat and socialise. All mobile shops on campus reopened. Candidates from various panels contesting the RUCSU election were seen going door to door among students, actively campaigning.