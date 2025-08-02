Chhatra Dal gives 6 directives to activists regarding 3 Aug rally
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have given six important instructions to its leaders and activists regarding the previously announced student rally of the student organization of BNP on August 3.
The instructions state that no banners, festoons or placards can be brought to the rally, said a press release issued here on Friday.
Personal showdowns or processions in attending the rally have been prohibited.
All units must mandatorily remain at the places designated by the center from the beginning to the end of the rally.
Emergency vehicles must be supported in the area from Kantaban intersection to Hotel Intercontinental.
No unit's vehicles will be allowed to enter Dhaka University. The rally venue should be left only after cleaning the designated area.
JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir have given this instruction to the leaders and activists of all units.
They also urged them to follow the instructions to make the programme a success.