Joint statement after Yunus–Tarique meeting: Election may be held before Ramadan
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has said if necessary preparations are completed, the next national election could be held in the week before the beginning of Ramadan in 2026 (early February).
He, however, emphasised that sufficient progress on reforms and trials would be required for such an election timeline.
The announcement was made in a joint statement of the chief adviser and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Friday, following their meeting in London in the United Kingdom.
Following the meeting, national security adviser Khalilur Rahman, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and Humayun Kabir appeared in a joint press briefing.
According to the joint statement, the meeting between professor Yunus and Tarique Rahman was held in a cordial atmosphere. Tarique Rahman proposed that elections be held before the beginning of Ramadan in 2026, citing that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia also holds the same view.
In response, the chief adviser said his government had already announced an election by the first half of April 2026. However, if all preparations are completed in time, it is possible to move the election up to the week before Ramadan. Professor Yunus stressed ensuring sufficient progress in reforms and trials before the election timeline.
Tarique Rahman welcomed the chief adviser’s position and thanked him on behalf of his party. Professor Yunus, in turn, thanked Tarique for a productive discussion.