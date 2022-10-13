Make list of 'overenthusiastic' police, 'violent' AL men: Amir Khasru

The party organised the press conference a day after the grand rally was held at the Polo Ground in Chattogram with the participation of thousands of BNP leaders and activists.
From the press briefing, Amir Khasru expressed gratitude to the party leaders and activists for joining the rally, braving the obstacles en route to the grand rally in Chattogram.
He said AL and Jubo League 'miscreants' assaulted the BNP leaders and activists on the way to the rally in Chattogram. Some 'overenthusiastic' police members joined the attack with them.
Police conducted raids at the houses of BNP leaders and activists a day before the rally was held. They arrested nearly 50 BNP men.
The BNP leader urged the 'overzealous' police to take the oath and read the constitution anew to discharge the duties properly bestowed upon them.
He said the image of police is being tarnished for a few members of the force. Similarly, questions were raised over the role of a handful of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members.
Amir Khasru asked the leaders and activists to make a list of those AL men who launched attacks on them en route to the rally.
At the press conference, BNP vice-chairman Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin, joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, party’s chairperson adviser Joynal Abedin, organising secretary Mahbubur Rahman, Chattogram city BNP convener Shahadat Hossain and member secretary Abul Hashem were present.