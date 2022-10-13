Make list of 'overenthusiastic' police, 'violent' AL men: Amir Khasru

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday asked the party leaders and activists to make a list of 'overenthusiastic' police members and the 'violent' leaders and activists of ruling Awami League.

"Police are preparing a list of BNP leaders and activists. You (BNP men) too make a list of some overzealous police members and AL violent leaders and activists," said the BNP leader.

The BNP leader came up with this remark at a press conference at Chattogram city unit BNP office at 11:00am on Thursday.

The law enforcers are reportedly preparing a list of BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists ahead of the national elections scheduled to be held at the end of next year.