Dictator's ghosts trying to hatch conspiracy: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today said the country is now witnessing a political transitional period following the fleeing of autocrat through mass uprising.

"Chief of the dictatorial regime has fled but her ghosts are still in various positions of administration and society. They are trying to hatch conspiracy from their positions," he said while virtually addressing a memorial meeting of veteran BNP leader and former minister Tariqul Islam at Town Hall ground here.

BNP's Jashore District Unit organized the memorial meeting marking the 6th death anniversary of Tariqul Islam.

Paying tributes to Tariqul Islam, the BNP acting chairman: "I am feeling the vacuum of an ideal and generous political personality like Tariqul Islam at this transitional period. If an organizationally skilled politician like him remained alive, we would have got more important suggestions for making wellbeing for the country and the party."