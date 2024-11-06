Dictator's ghosts trying to hatch conspiracy: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today said the country is now witnessing a political transitional period following the fleeing of autocrat through mass uprising.
"Chief of the dictatorial regime has fled but her ghosts are still in various positions of administration and society. They are trying to hatch conspiracy from their positions," he said while virtually addressing a memorial meeting of veteran BNP leader and former minister Tariqul Islam at Town Hall ground here.
BNP's Jashore District Unit organized the memorial meeting marking the 6th death anniversary of Tariqul Islam.
Paying tributes to Tariqul Islam, the BNP acting chairman: "I am feeling the vacuum of an ideal and generous political personality like Tariqul Islam at this transitional period. If an organizationally skilled politician like him remained alive, we would have got more important suggestions for making wellbeing for the country and the party."
About various proposals of reforms from different quarters, he said, "Giving respect to them, I want to ask, whether bringing changes to some lines in the Constitution will be called reform?"
"As a political activist, I understand that the reform which changes people's fate, creates employment opportunities, establishes women independence and rights and public security, ensures proper education and minimum healthcare of people is reform in true sense," the BNP acting chairman said.
Jashore District BNP Joint Convener Delwar Hossain Khokon presided over the memorial meeting while BNP Central Committee Assistant Organizing Secretary Jayanta Kundu, Central Committee members Engineer TS Ayub, Abul Hossain Azad and Sabira Nazmul Munni and District BNP Member Secretary Syed Saberul Haque Sabu spoke as special guests.
Party's Acting Organizing Secretary (Khulna division) and youngest son of late Tariqul Islam Anindya Islam Amit and District BNP Convener and late Tariqul Islam's wife Professor Nargis Islam were also present, among others.
Thousands of BNP leaders and activists from every upazila of Jashore district and surrounding districts flocked to this memorial meeting.
The town hall ground turned into a sea of people before the scheduled time of the programme at 3:00 p.m. At one point, the flow of people spread to the surrounding streets and alleys.
Tarique Rahman said it is BNP which only spoke about reforms for bringing positive change of the fate of the country and its people.
He said BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia spoke about reforms under "2030 Vision".
"In 2023, we announced a 31-point outline for state reforms on behalf of the party and few days later, we again announced the 31-point by bringing together all the parties fighting for establishment of democracy," he said.
About bringing change in constitution, the BNP acting chairman said that some changes are definitely needed in the constitution in the context of the changing times of the world.
He underscored the need for holding discussion with political parties to take recommendations for making all the reforms successful.
Recalling a memory of conversation with late BNP leader Tariqul Islam at PG Hospital during the crisis period following the one-eleven, he said amid the strict surveillance of the administration, Tariqul Islam asked him to stay strong, "InshaAllah everything will be fine," Tarique Rahman said citing Tariqul Islam's advise to him.
"This one advice encouraged me a lot on that day," he said.
Describing the illustrated political career of late Tariqul Islam, the BNP acting Chairman said the country and its people are feeling absence of a politician like him in the current political transitional period of the country.