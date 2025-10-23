Govt will do whatever necessary to ensure free, fair, impartial election: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Thursday assured the leaders of National Citizen Party (NCP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami that the interim government would take all necessary steps to ensure free, fair and impartial national elections in February next.

"You can remain confident about our neutrality. We have already taken several measures to hold a free, fair and credible election and you will soon see many more initiatives," he said.

The Chief Adviser came up with the assurance at separate meetings with delegations from the both political parties at the State Guest House, Jamuna, said Chief Adviser's Press Wing.