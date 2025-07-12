Tarique questions ‘govt silence’ over Mitford murder caught on video

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday questioned whether the attackers, clearly seen on video fatally assaulting a scrap trader in front of Mitford Hospital, have not yet been arrested due to the silent support or the interim government’s indirect indulgence.

“In yesterday’s incident, we were very surprised to see clearly on the screen who were killing (the trader), but they have not yet been arrested. Should we assume that those trying to create mob violence and unrest are being secretly supported or pampered by the government or some officials in the administration?” he said.

Tarique made the remarks while virtually exchanging views with the families of the 142 martyrs of the July mass uprising.