Tarique questions ‘govt silence’ over Mitford murder caught on video
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday questioned whether the attackers, clearly seen on video fatally assaulting a scrap trader in front of Mitford Hospital, have not yet been arrested due to the silent support or the interim government’s indirect indulgence.
“In yesterday’s incident, we were very surprised to see clearly on the screen who were killing (the trader), but they have not yet been arrested. Should we assume that those trying to create mob violence and unrest are being secretly supported or pampered by the government or some officials in the administration?” he said.
Tarique made the remarks while virtually exchanging views with the families of the 142 martyrs of the July mass uprising.
He said both BNP and its affiliated organisations have always demanded justice, no matter who commits the crime. “A wrongdoer is a wrongdoer. Justice must be served according to the law. No wrongdoer should have the identity of any political party.”
The BNP leader said people across the country are asking why the government authorities remain silent and why proper legal action is not being taken against those trying to create chaos.
“Many incidents are happening in different places, and we are watching closely those who are trying to disrupt a peaceful environment,” he said.
The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal organised the event at a hotel in the capital to mark the first anniversary of the July-August mass uprising and to honour the memory of the brave martyrs of Chhatra Dal.
It was a deeply emotional occasion as the families of the fallen shared their sorrow and grief. They recalled their loved ones with heavy hearts.
Many also called for justice and demanded that those responsible for the killings be held to account.
Tarique urged the families of the martyrs to raise their voices loudly over the delays in the trials of those responsible for killing their loved ones.
He also warned them to be vigilant against those trying to create mobs to delay justice.
The BNP leader assured that if his party returns to power, it will prioritise ensuring the trials of those who killed innocent people during the mass uprising and democratic movement.
“All I can say is that if BNP forms the government with the support of the people in the coming days, we will do our utmost to ensure justice for those who lost their lives defending the rights of the people,” he said.