Khaleda Zia’s condition has no significant improvement

A source involved in decisions regarding her treatment and potential travel abroad said on Sunday night that, after reviewing her latest condition, the physicians have deferred her departure abroad by another two days.

This decision, taken in consideration of the risks associated with long distance travel, now depends entirely on changes in her health over the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to the source, as of Sunday night, there has been no noticeable improvement or deterioration in her condition, everything remains largely unchanged.

Sources have reported that on Saturday night the members of the medical board held an emergency meeting to assess her overall condition. Following the meeting, several tests were conducted on Saturday and Sunday.

Another meeting of the board is scheduled for today, Monday, where the latest test reports will be reviewed to determine whether any revisions to the treatment plan are required.