Khaleda Zia’s condition has no significant improvement
There has been no substantial improvement in the physical condition of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. According to responsible sources, several rounds of tests and examinations have failed to bring her underlying health complications under control.
Physicians on the medical board formed for her treatment have stated that Khaleda Zia’s diabetes, kidney complications, cardiac issues and lung problems continue to fluctuate. Due to this unstable situation, she has been kept under full intensive observation for several days.
A source involved in decisions regarding her treatment and potential travel abroad said on Sunday night that, after reviewing her latest condition, the physicians have deferred her departure abroad by another two days.
This decision, taken in consideration of the risks associated with long distance travel, now depends entirely on changes in her health over the next 24 to 48 hours.
According to the source, as of Sunday night, there has been no noticeable improvement or deterioration in her condition, everything remains largely unchanged.
Sources have reported that on Saturday night the members of the medical board held an emergency meeting to assess her overall condition. Following the meeting, several tests were conducted on Saturday and Sunday.
Another meeting of the board is scheduled for today, Monday, where the latest test reports will be reviewed to determine whether any revisions to the treatment plan are required.
According to one medical source, every change in Khaleda Zia’s condition is being monitored closely. Physicians are placing particular emphasis on the fluctuations in her diabetes, impaired kidney function and cardiac complications. Her lung condition is also being monitored regularly.
Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, is involved in the medical process. Since her arrival in Dhaka from London, she has been visiting the hospital daily.
Doctors have said that although the situation has not worsened significantly, it cannot be described as stable. Even though no new complications have emerged, the failure to bring the underlying issues under control requires her to remain under intensive observation.
A source close to the medical board stated that while her diabetes, kidney function, cardiac condition and lung problems appear to stabilise at times, they can suddenly become uncontrolled.
For this reason, her overall condition cannot be described as stable. The most recent tests indicated slight improvement in her kidney and lung condition. However, these improvements are not sufficient to reduce the overall risk and she is still not out of danger, the doctors have said.
Due to this uncertainty, the potential date for sending Khaleda Zia abroad has been changed repeatedly. Initially, the BNP had stated that she would be taken to London early on Friday (5 December).
Later on Friday morning, the date was revised to 7 December. That night it was again announced that the tentative date had been postponed to 9 December. However, even that date remains uncertain.
Khaleda Zia has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital for more than two weeks. Her critical condition has created widespread concern among the people of the country.