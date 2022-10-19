AL leader asks for the money he paid people's representatives cum voters

Following losing the Tangail zilla parishad elections for the post of member of ward no. 11 (Basail upazila), a leader of ruling Awami League, Rafiqul Islam alias Sangram, has asked to return the money he had given the people's representatives earlier.

He has also questioned the "ethics" of the people's representatives, who were the voters in the zilla parishad elections.

He asked the money in a Facebook post from his own account on Tuesday.