NCP focuses on ‘July Declaration’
After a ban on activities of Awami League by the interim government, National Citizen Party (NCP) now focuses on implementation of the July Declaration. The newbies also prioritise fulfilling the requirements for registration with the Election Commission (EC) as a political party.
The NCP, formed by the youth who led the July mass-uprising, has been demanding a ban on Awami League politics for mass killing and crimes against humanity since the beginning. The party’s other major demands include July Declaration, fundamental reforms, Constituent Assembly election, local government election before the next parliament election.
Of these demands, the Constituent Assembly election and local government election before the national polls have somewhat taken back seat.
The movement demanding a ban on Awami League began on 8 May mainly by Hasnat Abdullah, southern region’s Chief Organsier of the NCP. Hasnat Abdullah called for the movement after former President Abdul Hamid had left the country. Later on the night, NCP’s Convener, Member Secretary and other top leaders joined in the movement. Jamaat e Islami, Islami Andolon and Hefazat e Islam also actively participated in the protest demanding a ban on Awami League.
In this situation, political circles are curious about the next demands or agendas of the NCP. While the party currently does not have any major programmes on the cards, its leadership is focused on implementing the July Declaration.
On the night of 10 May, the interim government's advisory council held a special meeting where it decided to ban the Awami League’s political activities and finalise the July Declaration within 30 working days.
Ariful Islam Adib, senior joint convener of the NCP, told Prothom Alo, “Our main political goal right now is to ensure that the July Declaration is issued within the one-month timeframe set by the interim government.”
He added that holding a Constituent Assembly election and achieving fundamental reforms are also among the NCP’s core objectives.
Focus on party’s registration process
Meeting the requirements for party registration with the EC is also a priority for the NCP. The party formally launched on 28 February, about two and a half months ago, and has since been preparing to register as a political party with the EC. The commission has already extended the application deadline for registration to 22 June.
According to party sources, forming district-level committees across the country is a key organisational priority for the NCP. To that end, two separate organisational teams have been formed—one for the northern region and one for the southern region. The southern team is led by chief organiser Hasnat Abdullah, a key figure in the movement to ban the Awami League, while the northern team is headed by chief organiser Sarjis Alam. Both teams have been tasked with forming district committees within 30 days.
Current electoral law requires a party to have a central office as well as offices in at least 22 districts and 100 upazilas to qualify for registration with the EC.
At present, NCP’s operations are being run from a temporary office located at Rupayan Trade Center in Banglamotor, Dhaka. The party is currently looking for a permanent office space.
On 27 April, the NCP formed a six-member committee to draft the party’s constitution. According to party’s Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, the draft constitution has already been prepared and is now under review. The final decision regarding the constitution will be made in the party’s general meeting.
Hoping that the party will be able to fulfill the requirements for registration with the EC soon, Akhtar Hossain told Prothom Alo, “We have divided the organisation in several regions. Our organisers have been visiting different regions unofficially. This process of visiting the organisational regions will begin officially. By this time we will form committees in district and upazila levels. We are hopeful that we will be able to very shortly form committees in the required number of districts and upazilas.”
The NCP has already formed several wings and cells. A disciplinary committee and liaison committee have also formed. The party’s youth wing, Jatiya Jubo Shakti, was announced on 16 May. Jatiya Nari Shakti, its women’s wing, and Jatiya Sramik Shakti, the labour wing, are awaiting to be announced soon.