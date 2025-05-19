NCP focuses on ‘July Declaration’

After a ban on activities of Awami League by the interim government, National Citizen Party (NCP) now focuses on implementation of the July Declaration. The newbies also prioritise fulfilling the requirements for registration with the Election Commission (EC) as a political party.

The NCP, formed by the youth who led the July mass-uprising, has been demanding a ban on Awami League politics for mass killing and crimes against humanity since the beginning. The party’s other major demands include July Declaration, fundamental reforms, Constituent Assembly election, local government election before the next parliament election.

Of these demands, the Constituent Assembly election and local government election before the national polls have somewhat taken back seat.

The movement demanding a ban on Awami League began on 8 May mainly by Hasnat Abdullah, southern region’s Chief Organsier of the NCP. Hasnat Abdullah called for the movement after former President Abdul Hamid had left the country. Later on the night, NCP’s Convener, Member Secretary and other top leaders joined in the movement. Jamaat e Islami, Islami Andolon and Hefazat e Islam also actively participated in the protest demanding a ban on Awami League.