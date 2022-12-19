BNP unveils 27-point 'outline of structural reforms of state'

3. An “Election Time Non-party Care-Taker Government” system will be introduced.
4. The executive power of the President, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers will be balanced.
5. No one shall serve as the President and the Prime Minister for more than two consecutive terms.
6. In addition to the existing legislative system, an ‘Upper House of the Legislature’ will be established to run the state with expertise.
7. The issue of amendment of Article 70 of the constitution will be examined, in order to ensure scope to the Members of the Parliament to express independent opinion in the Parliament.
8. The existing “Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022” shall be amended.
9. All constitutional, statutory and public institutions will be reconstituted.
10. Effective independence of the judiciary will be ensured.
11. An “Administrative Reforms Commission” shall be set up for restructuring the administration.
12. A ‘Media Commission’ will be set up for comprehensive reforms.
13. There will be no compromise on corruption. A white paper will be published on investigating money-laundering and corruption. “Ombudsman" will be appointed as given under the constitution.
14. Rule of law will be established at all levels. Human rights will be implemented as per Universal Human Rights Charter.
15. An “Economic Reforms Commission” consisting of experts will be constituted.
16. Every individual will enjoy the right to perform respective religious activities based on the principle of “Religion belongs to respective individual; state belongs to all.”
17. Fair wages of the working class will be ensured in keeping with inflation.
18. All black laws including the Indemnity Act in the power, energy and mineral sector will be repealed.
19. The national interest of Bangladesh will be given the highest priority in case of foreign relations. No terrorist activity shall be tolerated on the soil of Bangladesh. Stern measures shall be taken against terrorism, extremism and militancy. The use of terrorism as political tool to suppress the dissents and opposition political parties by misusing the anti-terrorist law will be stopped. This will facilitate identify the real terrorists and ensure punishment under the process of law.
20. The Armed Forces shall be appropriately developed imbibed with the supreme spirit of patriotism for safeguarding the sovereignty of the country.
21. Local government institutions will be made more independent, strong and empowered for greater decentralization of power.
22. A list of the martyrs of the liberation war will be prepared under state initiative.
23. Modern and time-befitting youth development policies will be formulated in keeping with the vision, thoughts and aspirations of the youth. Unemployed educated youth will be given ‘Unemployment Allowance’ till he/she gets employed, or for one year, whichever occurs earlier. Increase in age-limit for entry into the government service will be considered in keeping with the international standard.
24. Specific programs will be adopted to ensure women-empowerment.
25. Need-based and knowledge-based education will be given priority.
26. Based on the principle of "health for all", universal health care will be introduced in line with "NHS" in the United Kingdom.
27. Fair price of agricultural produce will be ensured. Other thematic reform propositions and development programs will be announced in due course.