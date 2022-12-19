BNP unveils 27-point 'outline of structural reforms of state'

Bangladesh Nationalist Party has presented a 27-point outline of structural reforms of the state as part of their antigovernmental movement.

BNP standing committee member Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain presents “A Brief Outline of The Structural reforms of the State” at a city hotel in the capital on Monday.

The points are:

1. A “Constitution Reform Commission” will be set up to repeal/amend all unreasonable, controversial and undemocratic constitutional amendments.

2. An Inclusive “Rainbow-Nation” will be established based on Bangladeshi nationalism, as opposed to the politics of vengeance. A "National Reconciliation Commission" will be formed in this regard.