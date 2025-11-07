Strong opinions within NCP on solo election run

As curiosity grows over whether National Citizen Party (NCP) will form an alliance ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election, the majority of the members of the party’s central executive council have expressed their opinion in favour of contesting the election independently.

Their argument is that this is necessary to establish NCP’s distinct political identity and to build it as a strong political force in the future.

A meeting of the party’s council was recently held at NCP’s temporary central office in Banglamotor, Dhaka, lasting for more than two hours.

The discussions focused on the party’s electoral plans, possible alliances or understandings, and various public perceptions about the party.