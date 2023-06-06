Free, fair elections not possible under AL govt: Fakhrul tells Peter Haas

BNP secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, once again held a meeting with the US ambassador in Dhaka, Peter Haas. The hour-long meeting was held on Tuesday afternoon at the US embassy in Dhaka.

Earlier on 16 April, the secretary general accompanied by two other leaders met the US ambassador. But this time Fakhrul went alone to the US embassy in Dhaka.

The BNP leader told Prothom Alo that the US ambassador wanted to know the BNP’s stance and reaction over the fresh visa policy the United States announced to ensure free and fair elections in Bangladesh.