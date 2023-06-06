Free, fair elections not possible under AL govt: Fakhrul tells Peter Haas

BNP secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, once again held a meeting with the US ambassador in Dhaka, Peter Haas. The hour-long meeting was held on Tuesday afternoon at the US embassy in Dhaka.
Earlier on 16 April, the secretary general accompanied by two other leaders met the US ambassador. But this time Fakhrul went alone to the US embassy in Dhaka.
The BNP leader told Prothom Alo that the US ambassador wanted to know the BNP’s stance and reaction over the fresh visa policy the United States announced to ensure free and fair elections in Bangladesh.
The secretary general said, "We think as the government has destroyed the democratic institutions, including the electoral processes, the United States as a democratic country has come up with this visa policy to ensure free and fair elections in the country. This is our stand as presented to Peter Haas."
The US ambassador questioned Fakhrul on the overall situation, including the ongoing political crisis and the next elections. Replying to the query, the BNP leader said they think it is not possible to hold free and fair elections under the current government.