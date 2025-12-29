Tarique Rahman submits nomination papers for Dhaka-17 on final day
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman submitted his nomination papers today, Monday, for the Dhaka-17 constituency. Today, Monday, is the final day for the submission of nomination papers for the 13th National Parliamentary Election.
At approximately 12:15 pm, nomination papers on behalf of Tarique Rahman for the Dhaka-17 parliamentary constituency were submitted at the office of the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner and Returning Officer in Segunbagicha, Dhaka.
Professor Farhad Haleem, chief adviser of the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB), Abdus Salam, adviser to the BNP chairperson and Aminul Haque, convener of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP, submitted the nomination papers on behalf of the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman.
According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, today, Monday is the final day for submitting nomination papers.
Candidates from various political parties were also seen submitting their nomination papers at the offices of the respective Returning Officers.
Party sources stated that, after returning to the country, Tarique Rahman became a registered voter of the Dhaka-17 constituency on Saturday.
The issue of contesting the election from this constituency, comprising affluent areas such as Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara, had been under discussion within the party for a considerable period.
During the tenure of the post 1/11 caretaker government, Bangladesh prepared its first photographic voter list in 2008. Tarique Rahman, the elder son of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, was released from detention and left Bangladesh for London on 11 September 2008.
As he was abroad at the time, he was not included in the voter list. Subsequently, during the period of Awami League rule, he did not return to the country and therefore did not become a registered voter.
Following the July uprising last year, which led to the removal of the Awami League from power, the interim government has been proceeding towards the 13th National Parliamentary Election, scheduled for February.
The election schedule was announced on 11 December, with polling set to take place on 12 February.
In addition to contesting from Dhaka-17, Tarique Rahman will also contest the election from his ancestral constituency, Bogura Sadar (Bogura-6), as the candidate of the “Sheaf of Paddy” symbol. Nomination forms have already been collected on his behalf for that constituency.