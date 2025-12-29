Tarique Rahman submits nomination papers for Dhaka-17 on final day

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman submitted his nomination papers today, Monday, for the Dhaka-17 constituency. Today, Monday, is the final day for the submission of nomination papers for the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

At approximately 12:15 pm, nomination papers on behalf of Tarique Rahman for the Dhaka-17 parliamentary constituency were submitted at the office of the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner and Returning Officer in Segunbagicha, Dhaka.

Professor Farhad Haleem, chief adviser of the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB), Abdus Salam, adviser to the BNP chairperson and Aminul Haque, convener of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP, submitted the nomination papers on behalf of the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman.