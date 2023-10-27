14 BNP men held as police ramp up search

At least fourteen people were detained as police stepped up its searches in various places of Dhaka and Manikganj districts since Thursday night ahead of the BNP’s rally, to be held in Dhaka on Saturday.

Police set up check posts at the entry points of the capital in Aminbazar, as well as in Birulia of Savar upazila and Dhamrail upazila.

Visiting Aminbazar on Friday morning, forces from Savar police station were seen intercepting vehicles bound for Dhaka at a check post on Dhaka-Aricha highway in front of the 20-bed hospital and quizzing passengers and drivers.