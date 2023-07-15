What BNP tells EU delegation

The BNP leader also said the EU has expressed its concern over the next general election. The EU wants to know whether holding an election where people can exercise their franchise is possible at all.

“We have been maintaining that it is not possible to join the polls under this government. There are many reasons. The main reason is there would be no election under them. Vote rigging has already begun," Amir Khasru noted.

He also pointed out, "Look at the postings of DCs and police, arrest of BNP leaders has been going on, BNP’s rallies are being obstructed and an attack was carried out on the march yesterday. These have been going on.”

Amir Khasru said BNP leaders-activists are being prosecuted hastily so that they cannot take part in the election. The ruling party is doing these sorts of activities every day to steal the vote of the people as they want to come to power again by holding another controlled election.

He said these issues featured today’s discussion.