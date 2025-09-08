Nurul Haque hasn’t suffered short-term memory loss, no risk either: DMC director

Gono Odhikar Parishad President and former DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students’ Union) Vice-President Nurul Haque has not suffered any form of short-term memory loss after sustaining a head injury.

Nor is there any risk of memory loss in the future due to the injury, Dhaka Medical College Hospital authorities have said.

Brig. Gen. Md Asaduzzaman, director of Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital, provided the update at a press briefing held at the hospital around 1:00 pm today, Monday.