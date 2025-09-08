Nurul Haque hasn’t suffered short-term memory loss, no risk either: DMC director
Gono Odhikar Parishad President and former DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students’ Union) Vice-President Nurul Haque has not suffered any form of short-term memory loss after sustaining a head injury.
Nor is there any risk of memory loss in the future due to the injury, Dhaka Medical College Hospital authorities have said.
Brig. Gen. Md Asaduzzaman, director of Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital, provided the update at a press briefing held at the hospital around 1:00 pm today, Monday.
“Nurul Haque’s nasal bone is fractured, which is causing occasional bleeding. It will take four to six weeks to heal. The clot in his eye has cleared. If the family wishes, they may take him abroad for further treatment,” Asaduzzaman said.
He added that Nurul Haque is experiencing fever and cold-like symptoms. Samples have been sent for testing to determine whether this is dengue or a viral fever.
The incident took place on the evening of 29 August in the capital’s Kakrail area, during a clash between leaders and activists of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and Gono Odhikar Parishad.
Violence erupted when a Gono Odhikar Parishad’s procession was passing the JaPa office in the area. Nurul Haque and several others were injured following baton charges by law enforcement.
Later, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said in a statement that despite repeated warnings, some activists attempted to create unrest through mob violence. They attacked law enforcement personnel and escalated the situation around 9:00 pm with a torch procession.
The statement further said that the activists also hurled bricks and attempted to set fire to structures. For public safety, law enforcement was “compelled to use force.”
According to ISPR, five members of the armed forces were injured in the incident.
Nurul Haque was admitted to DMC Hospital, where a high-level medical board was formed for his treatment.
The government has since formed a commission to investigate the attack and the serious injuries sustained by Nurul Haque.