Awami League divided people into pro and anti liberation camps: Salahuddin

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed today said the fallen Awami League created divisions among people as pro and anti-liberation groups in the post-independence Bangladesh.

"In the post-independence Bangladesh, we have embraced freedom. We don't want any divisions here. But Awami League is the one that created this division, branding who were against independence and who were in favor of independence,” he said while unveiling the cover of a book- ‘'From Spark to Wildfire: An Unknown Chapter of Uprising.’

The Adarsha Publication organised the event at the TSC auditorium of Dhaka University (DU).

Salahuddin Ahmed said that those who had created pro-and anti-liberation forces and talked about independence and the Liberation War are now out of the country.

"Will we use that same political weapon? We want a united Bangladesh. What kind of unity is that? It's the anti-fascist national unity of the student-people's mass uprising of July 2024. This is our national strength, and we will use this unity to build a democratic Bangladesh in the days to come," he added.