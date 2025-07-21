Awami League divided people into pro and anti liberation camps: Salahuddin
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed today said the fallen Awami League created divisions among people as pro and anti-liberation groups in the post-independence Bangladesh.
"In the post-independence Bangladesh, we have embraced freedom. We don't want any divisions here. But Awami League is the one that created this division, branding who were against independence and who were in favor of independence,” he said while unveiling the cover of a book- ‘'From Spark to Wildfire: An Unknown Chapter of Uprising.’
The Adarsha Publication organised the event at the TSC auditorium of Dhaka University (DU).
Salahuddin Ahmed said that those who had created pro-and anti-liberation forces and talked about independence and the Liberation War are now out of the country.
"Will we use that same political weapon? We want a united Bangladesh. What kind of unity is that? It's the anti-fascist national unity of the student-people's mass uprising of July 2024. This is our national strength, and we will use this unity to build a democratic Bangladesh in the days to come," he added.
"In the world there were no dictators who resigned normally because they left no path for a normal exit, just Sheikh Mujib did. Tajuddin’s daughter wrote in her book that he left no path for a normal transfer of power," he added.
The BNP leader said that as long as the bloody history of Bangladesh will be written, the name of Shaheed Abu Sayed will shine brightly.
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor Mahbub Morshed, BNP's Student Affairs Secretary Rakibul Islam Bakul, Adviser to BNP's Acting Chairman Dr. Mahadi Amin, former Chairman of the Bengali Department at Jahangirnagar University Professor Shamima Sultana spoke at the event as the special guests.
Mahbub Morshed said the background of the July mass uprising was created throughout the long 15 and half years. Political parties as well as people of all strata were behind this, he said, adding that particularly, the student community got prepared for overthrowing the fascist regime from their experiences of three movements they waged against the Awami League government. The three movements were 2018 quota reform movement, private university’s anti-VAT movement and road safety movement, he added.
“We should recall and make write-ups on movements which created the background of the 2024 mass uprising as a combined partnership guided the course of the mass uprising.
Mahabur Rahman, publisher of Adarsha Prakashani, delivered welcome speech.