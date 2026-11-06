"Same old story" says Mahfuj Alam, Tasnim Jara sees long political journey ahead

Following Samantha Sharmin's resignation from the National Citizen Party (NCP), Mahfuj Alam and Tasnim Jara have shared posts regarding her on Facebook.

A smear campaign was launched against Samantha Sharmin, alleged Mahfuj Alam, former adviser to the interim government and organiser of the new political platform 'Alternatives’. Meanwhile, physician and young politician Tasnim Jara has spoken highly of her.

Samantha Sharmin resigned from NCP on Thursday afternoon. Later that night, Tasnim Jara published a post praising her on Facebook. Mahfuj Alam also posted about Samantha Sharmin on Friday morning.

NCP was formed out of the National Citizen Committee, where Samantha Sharmin served as a spokesperson.