Interim govt explains its stance on campaigning for a ‘Yes’ vote in referendum

Voting in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election will take place on 12 February. On the same day, a referendum will also be held on the implementation of the July National Charter.

If the ‘No’ vote prevails in the referendum, the party that wins the next general election will not be obliged to implement the reform proposals contained in the July Charter.

If, however, the ‘Yes’ vote wins, the elected government will be legally bound to implement those reforms in line with the Charter.