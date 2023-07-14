Resign and hand over power to election-time government: AB Party 

Amar Bangladesh Party or AB Party held a protest meeting at Bijoy 71 square in the capital this afternoon followed by a street rally demanding for the regime to quit and hand over power to an interim election-time government immediately.

Joint convener of the party and an advocate at the Supreme Court, Tajul Islam presided over the meeting where member secretary Mojibur Rahman Monju and joint member secretary Asaduzzaman Fuaad were present among others, stated a press release.