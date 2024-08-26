JASAD president Hasanul Haque Inu arrested
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD) president Hasanul Haque Inu has been arrested from the capital’s Uttara area, said the police Monday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media and public relations division deputy commission Faruq Hossain told the media that Inu was arrested in the afternoon in a case filed at New Market police station in the capital.
The veteran politician has been taken to the office of detective branch (DB) of the police at Minto Road.
JASAD is an ally of the Awami League-led 14-party coalition.
Hasanul Haque Inu served as information minister in one of the cabinet’s of the AL government.
He, however, lost in the 12th parliamentary elections to a rebel AL candidate from a Kushtia constituency.