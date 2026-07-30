Jamaat’s income falls compared with last year
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami reported an income of Tk 236 million (Tk 236,824,139) in 2025, while its expenditure stood at Tk 239 million (Tk 239,186,934), according to the party’s annual financial statement submitted to the Election Commission (EC).
The accounts show that the party’s income declined in 2025 compared with the previous year.
Registered political parties are required to submit their income and expenditure statements for the preceding calendar year to the EC by 31 July each year.
According to EC sources, Jamaat-e-Islami’s submitted accounts show that the party had Tk 157.3 million in hand at the beginning of 2025.
After accounting for its income and expenditure during the year, it now has Tk 75.1 million (Tk 75,113,065) in cash and Tk 79.8 million (Tk 79,831,363) deposited in banks.
According to the party’s financial statement for 2024, Jamaat-e-Islami earned Tk 289 million (Tk 289,700,299) that year and reported expenditure of Tk 237 million (Tk 237,338,177).
On 19 July, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) also submitted its annual financial statement to the EC. According to the BNP’s accounts, the party earned Tk 221 million (Tk 221,955,182) in 2025 and spent Tk 152 million (Tk 152,610,857), leaving a surplus of about Tk 69.3 million.
It has Tk 280 million ( Tk 280,471,000) deposited in banks and Tk 279 million (Tk 279,700) in cash, bringing its total funds to about Tk 280.7 million.