Jamaat’s income falls compared with last year

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami reported an income of Tk 236 million (Tk 236,824,139) in 2025, while its expenditure stood at Tk 239 million (Tk 239,186,934), according to the party’s annual financial statement submitted to the Election Commission (EC).

The accounts show that the party’s income declined in 2025 compared with the previous year.

Registered political parties are required to submit their income and expenditure statements for the preceding calendar year to the EC by 31 July each year.