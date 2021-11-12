Verdict insults entire woman folk: Fakhrul

Fakhrul came up with this statement while addressing a meeting at National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday.
"What’s the reason? The reason is those who were arrested and accused are powerful. They’ve so much money, Jewelry and lawmaker. I strongly protest it. I’m disappointed and aggrieved. We can’t accept such a verdict," the BNP leader said.
On Thursday, the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 acquitted five youths, including Apan Jewellers owner’s son Shafat Ahmed, of the charge of raping two university students at Raintree Dhaka hotel in the capital in 2017.