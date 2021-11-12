Politics

Raintree Hotel rape case

Verdict insults entire woman folk: Fakhrul

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul expressed his displeasure on Friday over the verdict of Raintree Hotel rape case saying "the verdict has insulted the entire woman folk", reports UNB.

"The verdict in a case filed in connection with raping two students at Raintree Hotel was delivered yesterday (Thursday). As we see in the newspaper, the accused gave confessional statements in the court. But the verdict was given acquitting them," he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fakhrul came up with this statement while addressing a meeting at National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday.

"What’s the reason? The reason is those who were arrested and accused are powerful. They’ve so much money, Jewelry and lawmaker. I strongly protest it. I’m disappointed and aggrieved. We can’t accept such a verdict," the BNP leader said.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 acquitted five youths, including Apan Jewellers owner’s son Shafat Ahmed, of the charge of raping two university students at Raintree Dhaka hotel in the capital in 2017.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment
Advertisement