Verdict insults entire woman folk: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul expressed his displeasure on Friday over the verdict of Raintree Hotel rape case saying "the verdict has insulted the entire woman folk", reports UNB.

"The verdict in a case filed in connection with raping two students at Raintree Hotel was delivered yesterday (Thursday). As we see in the newspaper, the accused gave confessional statements in the court. But the verdict was given acquitting them," he said.