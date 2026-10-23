NCP: Patwary, Hasnat, Sarjis and Asif get promotion; 7 posts abolished
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has published a restructured 195-member committee, promoting Nasiruddin Patwary and Hasnat Abdullah to the position of senior joint convener. Sarjis Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain have also been promoted to senior joint member secretary.
Meanwhile, Samanta Sharmin and Ariful Islam Adeeb, who were senior joint conveners in the previous committee, have been made joint conveners. Abdul Hannan Masud, previously senior joint chief coordinator, has also been appointed joint convener, while Nahida Sarwar Niva, formerly senior joint member secretary, has been made joint member secretary.
The restructured committee was published on the NCP’s verified Facebook page at around 12:15 pm on Friday.
The restructuring has effectively abolished seven posts from the party’s organisational structure. These are chief coordinator, chief organiser for the northern region, chief organiser for the southern region, spokesperson, senior joint chief coordinator, organiser and joint chief coordinator.
However, the restructured committee retains two senior joint conveners and two senior joint member secretaries, as in the previous committee.
In the previous structure, Nasiruddin Patwary held the post of chief coordinator, Sarjis was chief organiser for the northern region, Hasnat was chief organiser for the southern region, Asif was spokesperson and Hannan was senior joint chief coordinator. A total of 42 people served as organisers for the northern and southern regions, while 23 held the post of joint chief coordinator.
The new committee includes 24 joint conveners and six joint member secretaries. While the previous committee had no secretarial posts, the restructured committee has assigned 32 people to 32 secretarial positions, each with one or two assistant secretaries.
In addition, the committee has 19 assistant secretaries, 58 members and 11 organising secretaries.
The NCP began its journey on 28 February 2025 with a 217-member committee. Some additions and removals were made later.
The party’s central committee has now welcomed AK Flora, granddaughter of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, the first prime minister of undivided Bengal, who joined the party in April, and Ishaq Sarkar, an expelled BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) leader who is also convener of the NCP’s Dhaka South city unit.
Both have been appointed joint conveners. Tarek A Adel, a former adviser to the Jatiya Party, has also been made a joint convener of the NCP’s central committee.
The restructuring has, in effect, elevated Nasiruddin Patwary, Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain to more influential positions within the party.
Since the party’s formation, these leaders have played significant roles in the last national election and in various recent political issues. Their new positions reflect that influence.
NCP leaders familiar with the process said the leaders’ performance had been taken into consideration during the restructuring.
Three of the NCP’s eight members of parliament (MPs) are among the six top leaders in the restructured committee: convener Nahid Islam, member secretary Akhter Hossen and senior joint convener Hasnat Abdullah.
The party’s other five MPs—Abdullah Al Amin, Atiqur Rahman Mojahid, Abdul Hannan Masud, Mahmuda Alam Mitu and Nusrat Tabassum—have been appointed joint conveners.
The 11 top posts in the previous NCP committee were known as the party leadership’s “Super Eleven”. Following the restructuring, this has become the “Super Six”. The NCP, however, refers to 16 members of its political council as the “Super Sixteen”. The political council is the party’s highest policy-making body.
The 10 members of the political council outside the top six leaders are Abdullah Al Amin, Ariful Islam Adeeb, Atiqur Rahman Mojahid, Abdul Hannan Masud, Ali Ahsan Junayed, Sarwar Tushar, Akram Hossain, Salehuddin Sifat, Mahmuda Alam Mitu and Nusrat Tabassum.