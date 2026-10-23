NCP: Patwary, Hasnat, Sarjis and Asif get promotion; 7 posts abolished

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has published a restructured 195-member committee, promoting Nasiruddin Patwary and Hasnat Abdullah to the position of senior joint convener. Sarjis Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain have also been promoted to senior joint member secretary.

Meanwhile, Samanta Sharmin and Ariful Islam Adeeb, who were senior joint conveners in the previous committee, have been made joint conveners. Abdul Hannan Masud, previously senior joint chief coordinator, has also been appointed joint convener, while Nahida Sarwar Niva, formerly senior joint member secretary, has been made joint member secretary.

The restructured committee was published on the NCP’s verified Facebook page at around 12:15 pm on Friday.