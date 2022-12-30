BNP announces mass sit-in on 11 January

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold mass sit-in programmes in all divisional cities of the country on 11 January. The party will organise the sit-in programme in Dhaka in front of its central office at Naya Paltan.

The announcement came from BNP’s mass procession in the city today. The procession started after 2:30pm from Naya Paltan area. The procession will end at Moghbazar area. Leaders and activists of 13 organisations including BNP and its bodies will join the rally from different parts along the way.