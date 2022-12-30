BNP announces mass sit-in on 11 January

BNP standing committee senior member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain made the announcement of the mass sit-in programme after the rally.
“We believe the other political parties and alliances that are holding mass rallies today will also announce mass sit-in programmes simultaneously,” he said.
Several thousands of activists of BNP and associate bodies started to gather in Naya Paltan area before the Juma prayer.
Earlier on 24 December, BNP and other like-minded political parties held mass processions in divisional and district towns. The party deferred its scheduled procession in Dhaka to 30 December as ruling Awami League hold its central council on 24 December.