BNP announces mass sit-in on 11 January

Special Correspondent
Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold mass sit-in programmes in all divisional cities of the country on 11 January. The party will organise the sit-in programme in Dhaka in front of its central office at Naya Paltan.

The announcement came from BNP’s mass procession in the city today. The procession started after 2:30pm from Naya Paltan area. The procession will end at Moghbazar area. Leaders and activists of 13 organisations including BNP and its bodies will join the rally from different parts along the way.

BNP standing committee senior member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain made the announcement of the mass sit-in programme after the rally.

We believe the other political parties and alliances that are holding mass rallies today will also announce mass sit-in programmes simultaneously
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain

“We believe the other political parties and alliances that are holding mass rallies today will also announce mass sit-in programmes simultaneously,” he said.

Several thousands of activists of BNP and associate bodies started to gather in Naya Paltan area before the Juma prayer.

Earlier on 24 December, BNP and other like-minded political parties held mass processions in divisional and district towns. The party deferred its scheduled procession in Dhaka to 30 December as ruling Awami League hold its central council on 24 December.

