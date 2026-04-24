Govt unleashes Chhatra Dal against Chhatra Shibir: Golam Porwar

While speaking of compromise in Parliament over the political crisis, the government has at the same time unleashed Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) against Islami Chhatra Shibir across the country, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Porwar has alleged.

He said leaders elected in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) by the votes of 30,000 students had been attacked and tortured “like hyenas” by the Chhatra Dal members.

He also alleged that Chhatra Dal had carried out brutal attacks on Chhatra Shibir in Chattogram, Cumilla, Pabna and Ishwardi.