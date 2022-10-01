Getting messages that an election of coercion will be held: GM Quader

The JaPa leader said there must be freedom of speech, freedom to assemble and to express dissent. If these rights are infringed, violent politics would make its way which will bode ill for the country.
“The ruling party goons have severed the leg of the Shafiqul Islam, who is Jatiya Party’s secretary of Tushkhali union parishad under Mathbaria upazila in Pirojpur district,” GM Quader said.
The JaPa led by Shafiqul fought the last union parishad election till the end and as a result the ruling Awami League could not win uncontested in the union. The JaPa leaders and activists have been subjected to attack and cases by the ruling party men since then. Shafiqul was attacked while going to appear before the court in such a case.
“They attacked Shafiqul Islam to kill him. He could have died if not taken to hospital on time. Now he will remained disabled for the rest of his life. We want exemplary punishment of those responsible,” GM Quader added.
JaPa’s joint treasurer Abu Taiyeb, joint office secretary Mahmud Alam and joint youth affairs secretary Deen Islam Sheikh, among others were present.