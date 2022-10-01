Getting messages that an election of coercion will be held: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman and deputy leader of opposition in the parliament GM Quader expressed fear that the next general elections would be held in a coercive environment.

“The ongoing violence is an ominous sign for the next election. We are getting messages from the ruling party that an election of coercion would take place through violence. That would be unfortunate for the country and the nation,” GM Quader told journalists after visiting Jatiya Party leader Shafiqul Islam, whose leg was severed in an attack, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).