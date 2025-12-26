Tarique Rahman offers prayers at father’s grave
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman visited the grave of his father, martyred President Ziaur Rahman, in Zia Udyan in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of Dhaka at 4:42 pm today, Friday.
On the occasion, he first paid tribute by placing flowers. He then offered prayers at the grave.
Shortly before 3:00 pm, Tarique Rahman left his Gulshan residence for Zia Udyan. He came to visit his father’s grave riding the same red-and-green decorated bus.
Yesterday, Thursday, he travelled from the airport to the venue of the public reception on the same bus. Like yesterday, today as well, Tarique Rahman stood at the front of the bus and waved to leaders and activists. Due to the crowd of leaders and activists, the convoy carrying Tarique Rahman had to move slowly.
Since morning, leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations have gathered in and around Zia Udyan in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of Dhaka.
Some were holding party flags, while others were present with banners and posters.
After completing the visit to his father’s grave, he is scheduled to go to the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War.
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman returned to the country yesterday, Thursday, after 17 years.