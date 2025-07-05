National election after reform and trial: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has said that the national election will be held after carrying out reforms and trial of those who were killed and injured during the mass uprising.

"The process of trial must begin. Those who fired the shots, who committed mass killings, must be brought to justice. Justice must be ensured, right here on the soil of Bengal, against Sheikh Hasina and the police officers who opened fire," he stressed.

He made these remarks today, Saturday at 11:00am during a discussion session following a meeting with families of the martyrs at the Parjatan Motel in Bogura.

Nahid Islam said, "No matter which government comes to power in the future, they must not interfere with the judicial process. The state must ensure political, social, and economic security for the families of the martyrs and the injured. The NCP’s July Declaration will include recognition of the martyrs’ dignity and contributions. The July Charter will also include proposals for reform."