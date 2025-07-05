National election after reform and trial: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has said that the national election will be held after carrying out reforms and trial of those who were killed and injured during the mass uprising.
"The process of trial must begin. Those who fired the shots, who committed mass killings, must be brought to justice. Justice must be ensured, right here on the soil of Bengal, against Sheikh Hasina and the police officers who opened fire," he stressed.
He made these remarks today, Saturday at 11:00am during a discussion session following a meeting with families of the martyrs at the Parjatan Motel in Bogura.
Nahid Islam said, "No matter which government comes to power in the future, they must not interfere with the judicial process. The state must ensure political, social, and economic security for the families of the martyrs and the injured. The NCP’s July Declaration will include recognition of the martyrs’ dignity and contributions. The July Charter will also include proposals for reform."
"There has been a lot of trouble across the country regarding the mass killing cases. These cases have been exploited for profit. Police arrested suspects and then released them. In many places, the accused were granted bail. This is because associates of the autocratic regime still exist in various sectors. They are helping to rehabilitate fascists," he pointed out.
The NCP convener said, "The NCP will oversee these cases. Our connection with the families of the July uprising martyrs is not just as a political party, but a lifelong bond that goes beyond politics. We always want to stand by your side. The NCP will make every effort to support the martyr families. The dreams for which they gave their lives must be fulfilled."
Nahid Islam said, "More than a thousand people were martyred in the July movement. The NCP is working to ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain and that the dream of a just and equal society is realized."
NCP senior joint member secretary Tasnim Zara said, "Every death is painful. It is the state's responsibility to ensure the security of the families of those martyred in the July movement. Although there were many complications in treating the injured, the state must ensure solutions to all problems faced by the families of the martyrs and the wounded."
Later, NCP leaders participated in a march from the Government Polytechnic Institute to Satmatha in the city. After the march, a street rally was held at the open stage in Satmatha starting at 12:00pm.