Khaleda Zia's death an irreparable loss to nation: President

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has expressed profound sorrow and shock at the death of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

In a condolence message today, Tuesday, the President said, "The death of Begum Khaleda Zia has caused irreparable loss to the nation."

The Head of State prayed for the eternal peace of Begum Zia and expressed deep condolences to her bereaved family and followers.

President Shahabuddin urged the countrymen to pay respect to the memory of the deceased and offer prayers and supplications for her.