Election will decide whether the country remains liberal or falls to extremists: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has described the upcoming national election as a ‘tough test’ for the country’s future.
He said that the election will determine whether the country remains in the hands of liberal democracy or falls under extremists and anti-state groups.
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks today Tuesday at a discussion held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh auditorium in Kakrail, Dhaka. The discussion was organised to mark the 90th birth anniversary of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman.
Mirza Fakhrul commented that a campaign of misinformation is underway in the country ahead of the election. He added that it is entirely planned.
He claimed that if the election is held, the BNP will achieve a “landslide victory.”
The BNP secretary general said, “We hope that through the election we will reach a democratic position where we can resolve our problems and build a new Bangladesh. Much work has already been done. We have also worked. While we were carrying out movements, we had already outlined the framework for state reform. First, Madam (Khaleda Zia) presented Vision 2030 in 2016. Later, our leader (BNP’s current chairman Tarique Rahman) consulted with other parties and presented 32 points.”
Mirza Fakhrul said that the reforms being questioned by many on the government side were first proposed by the BNP in 2022. In his words, “Everything we talked about is now here. So when many again question us about these reforms, asking whether we support them or oppose them, I say this is my own creation. I am ready to give my life for it.”
The BNP secretary general commented that some political forces are deliberately spreading confusion. Without naming any party, he said, “You have acted somewhat dishonestly, and I have no hesitation in saying this—you included things we did not agree with. Even so, we accepted them in the greater interest of the country.”
Mirza Fakhrul also spoke about the Liberation War, religion, and political confusion. He said that those who in the past did not recognise Bangladesh and did not believe in its independence are now misleading people by using religion, claiming that voting for certain candidates will lead them to paradise.
The BNP secretary general said, “Our stance is very clear. We believe in religion. Our leader, President Ziaur Rahman, included ‘Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim’ in the first constitution and emphasised unwavering trust in Allah.”
Mirza Fakhrul commented that the people of the country must choose the path of liberalism and democracy. He said, “This is a very tough test for us today. This election will determine whether the country remains in the hands of liberal democracy or falls under extremists and anti-state elements. We must choose the path of liberalism, the path of democracy, and the path that serves the welfare of the people.”
Other speakers at the discussion included BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, and Selima Rahman.