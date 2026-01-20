Election will decide whether the country remains liberal or falls to extremists: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has described the upcoming national election as a ‘tough test’ for the country’s future.

He said that the election will determine whether the country remains in the hands of liberal democracy or falls under extremists and anti-state groups.

Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks today Tuesday at a discussion held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh auditorium in Kakrail, Dhaka. The discussion was organised to mark the 90th birth anniversary of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman.

