DUCSU election roadmap announced, EC to be formed in May
The Dhaka University authorities have announced the roadmap for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.
According to the roadmap, the election commission will be formed in the first week of May and the commission will announce the election schedule.
The roadmap, however, did not mention when the election schedule will be announced and the date of voting.
The roadmap was announced in a media release issued by the university’s public relations department today, Tuesday.
It said the current DU administration thinks that the DUCSU is its important part. The students also have interest in the DUCSU elections. That is why the current administration has been working cordially to hold the DUCSU election.
The media release further said that since December 2024 the current DU administration has been in discussion with different stakeholders for a fair and acceptable DUCSU election.
The DU administration published the roadmap with a view to informing the stakeholders the steps it has taken to organise the election in a free, fair and beautiful manner.
The media release also stated that the amended constitution of DUCSU was finalised and sent to the student bodies in December last year. Six meetings were held on this. Currently the constitution is waiting to be approved by the Dhaka University syndicate.
The roadmap mentioned that in January last the “DUCSU election code of conduct review committee” was formed, which has organised seven meetings. It is now waiting for approval from the syndicate.
It also said that the EC will prepare a voter list taking the help of the DU administration in mid-May.