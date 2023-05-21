People have no interest in city polls: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the people have no interest in the city polls being held under the election commission which is regulated by the government.

Speaking at a discussion programme, he also feared that the upcoming elections to the five city corporations will be stage-managed even though BNP is not fielding any candidate.

“They (govt) have completely destroyed the election system by using the state machinery. The election commission is under the control of the government. People are not interested in the election taking place in the country,” the BNP leader said.

He said opposition parties are not fielding candidates in most of the city corporation elections due to the “collapsed’ election system.

"Arif (Ariful Haque Chowdhury) is a very popular two-time mayor in Sylhet and the people of Sylhet want him to see as mayor again. In a public meeting, Arif yesterday (Saturday) said this election will never be accepted as the government has made a blueprint. So, there is no point in going to this election as it will be meaningless,” Fakhrul said.