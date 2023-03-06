AL wants to ensure Islamist parties don’t lean towards BNP

Awami League has taken up various strategies on the question of relations with Islamist parties ahead of the next general election. The ruling party has an active effort to ensure that the Islamist parties that are not affiliated with AL don’t join BNP’s movement. AL is also trying to forge relations with some Islamist parties, keeping some others under pressure. Several ruling party leaders also said they even have a plan to form a coalition of Islamist political parties..

Qawmi madrasa based organization Hefazat e Islam has some influence on certain Islamist parties. The government forged relations with Hefazat, and leaders of many Islamic parties think the government now has established a sort of control on the organization.

Some AL leaders said the Islamists have some form of influence in election politics his leads AL to keep them close. AL is trying to neutralize the parties who have an anti-government stance.

AL’s long-time allies in the 14-partry alliance, however, are dismayed at the party’s policy of appeasement of the Islamists. They allege that Islamists take various advantage due to such concession from the ruling party. Also, in many instances the government fails to control religious violence with an iron hand due to AL’s policy of appeasement. The 14-party allies cited the latest incident of violence centering an annual congregation of Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh

Two textbooks of sixth and seventh grades were withdrawn in the face of objection of Islami Andolon Bangladesh and other Islamic parties and organisations. Earlier changes were brought in textbooks due to Hefazat’s objection.

AL and the government denied giving concession to the Islamists. But Hefazat and many other Islamic parties were seen holding discussions or meetings with the home minister in various occasions with demand of release of their incarcerated leaders and other religious issues.