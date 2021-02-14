Voting underway in 55 municipalities amid apprehension

Balloting at 55 municipalities in the fourth phase elections began on Sunday amid threat-speeches by ruling party leaders, violation of code of conduct and clash during electioneering.

It is learned from media reports that the leaders instructed the partymen how to ‘stop’ voters from going to the polling centres and threatened voters to leave the locality if they don’t want to vote for ‘boat’, the electoral symbol of Awami League.

The election commission (EC) also was not seen taking any stringent measure though the candidates of opposition parties including the de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), filed written complaints.

Voting started at 8:00am and will continue until 4:00pm without any break. There were different irregularities and violence during all the three phases of municipal elections earlier. EC almost kept mum at that time as well.

The incidents of clash, attack, vandalisation and stopping the opposition candidates from electioneering have been recorded in at least 30 municipalities in the last few days. Among them, 18 municipalities have seen clash between Awami League and BNP leaders and activists while six municipalities have seen clash between the supporters of AL nominated candidates and the ‘rebel; candidates of the party.