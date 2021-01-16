Voting underway in 60 municipalities

Voting in the second phase election to 60 municipalities is going on, reports news agency UNB.

Balloting started around 8am on Saturday and will continue until 4pm without any break.

Two major political parties - Bangladesh Awami League and BNP participated in the most of the election areas.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in 29 municipalities while traditional ballot papers will be used in the remaining areas.

The ballot papers were sent to the polling stations on Saturday morning and the EVMs were sent to the election areas on Friday.