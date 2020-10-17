Voting underway in Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls

The four other contenders are Mir Abdus Sabir of Jatiya Party, HM Ibrahim Bhuiyan of Gano Front, Md Arifur Rahman of NPP and Md Ansar Hossain Sikdar of Bangladesh Congress







A total of 4,71,129 voters --2,41,464 men and 229665 women - are expected to exercise their voting rights under 187 polling stations in the parliamentary seat comprised of 14 wards ( 48-50, 60-70) of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in Demra and Motijheel police stations.







In the Naogaon-6 Constituency, three MP contenders -Md Anwar Hossain (Helal) of AL, Sheikh Md Rezaul Islam of BNP and Md Khandkar Intekhab Alam of NPP-are there in the polls race.







A total of 3,06,725 voters -1,53,758 men and 1,52,967 women - are expected to vote under 104 polling stations in the constituency comprising Raninagar and Atrai upazilas.







