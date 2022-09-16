JaPa may not stay with Awami League in future: GM Quader

Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman and deputy leader of the opposition GM Quader has said that Jatiya Party is not the part of any alliance at present. Last time it had reached an election understanding with Awami League over a few seats and that is why it had friendly ties with the ruling Awami League.

GM Quader was speaking on Friday afternoon at the Hindu Mahajote delegate conference at the Dhaka Mahanogor Natto Mancha.

The JaPa chairman said, "We can remain with Awami League if they do good work, but if they lose people's trust, then we may not stay with them in the future."

GM Quader strongly criticised the election commission's insistence on using the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the election. He said, "The people do not want the EVM in the election. I have been opposed to the EVM from the very beginning. It is a silent election rigging machine. If the election is held with EVM, anyone can be made the winner."