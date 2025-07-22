We suspect more than 100 died: Jamaat ameer
Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh ameer Shafiqur Rahman has suspected that over 100 people were killed in the aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara on Monday.
He said this in a brief rally held at the Mominpur High School ground in Rangpur Tuesday afternoon.
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer delivered a speech at the Mominpur School ground after visiting the grave of Shah Alam Mia, a member of Rangpur city Jamaat who died during the party’s grand rally in Dhaka on 19 July, and a meeting with his family.
He said, “Yesterday, a military training aircraft crashed in Uttara killing the pilot. We believe over a hundred people have died. Who were they? They were young children, school kids, taken away from their mothers' embrace. We express our sympathy to these families.”
Shafiqur Rahman said, “We want a Bangladesh where we ourselves will not extort money, nor will we allow anyone else to do so. In this Bangladesh, none of our people will accept bribes, and anyone who reaches out for one will have their hand paralysed. This is the Bangladesh we want.”
He added, “If we get the opportunity to form a government, those who become ministers in the future will not take any government plots, nor will they use tax-free vehicles.”
Earlier, the Jamaat ameer attended a prayer ceremony in Ishwardi, Pabna, for a party activist who had fallen ill and died during the rally in Dhaka.
The Jamaat ameer said, “The official death toll from the aircraft crash so far is 27. But I don’t believe that. I have reason to think and I believe that the actual number is higher. Perhaps one day we will know, Inshallah. These children have left the laps of their mothers and fathers and will never return to them. They now rest in the grave. We pray that Allah grants them a place in Jannath, brings peace to the hearts of their parents, gives them the strength to bear this grief, and grants recovery to those who are still alive.”
Shafiqur Rahman said, “As an organisation, we have stood by them since yesterday. Our volunteers are present. Within our limited means, we have tried to ensure that whatever is needed, whether it’s money, blood or labour, our members are ready to provide it, In Sha Allah.”