We suspect more than 100 died: Jamaat ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh ameer Shafiqur Rahman has suspected that over 100 people were killed in the aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara on Monday.

He said this in a brief rally held at the Mominpur High School ground in Rangpur Tuesday afternoon.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer delivered a speech at the Mominpur School ground after visiting the grave of Shah Alam Mia, a member of Rangpur city Jamaat who died during the party’s grand rally in Dhaka on 19 July, and a meeting with his family.

He said, “Yesterday, a military training aircraft crashed in Uttara killing the pilot. We believe over a hundred people have died. Who were they? They were young children, school kids, taken away from their mothers' embrace. We express our sympathy to these families.”

Shafiqur Rahman said, “We want a Bangladesh where we ourselves will not extort money, nor will we allow anyone else to do so. In this Bangladesh, none of our people will accept bribes, and anyone who reaches out for one will have their hand paralysed. This is the Bangladesh we want.”