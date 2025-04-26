Jamaat doesn’t want change in tenure of President and parliament
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has opted for keeping the terms of President and parliament unchanged.
The National Consensus Commission proposes the terms curtailed to four years from the existing five.
Jamaat’s Nayeb-e-Amir Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher revealed this stance of the party at the LD Hall of the parliament today, Saturday.
The NCC started discussion with Jamaat on Saturday morning.
During the break, Abdullah Muhammad Taher said, “The Consensus Commission proposed the terms of the President and the parliament to be curtailed to four years. But we think this won’t be logical.”
The Jamaat leader said the party has agreed with the idea of bicameral parliament. But the details of the formation, structure and method of election of the bicameral parliament would be informed later after completing the discussion, he said.
Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher added discussion has been going on about constitutional reform.
In the morning, the NCC Vice President Ali Riaz said the initiative of state reforms was not undertaken by the interim government, rather it is the manifestation of long held aspiration of the people. The aim of the ongoing discussion with the political parties is to carve a national consensus.
Alongside Ali Riaz, other members of the commission, who attended the discussion, were Badiul Alam Majumder, Safar Raj Hossain, Iftekharuzzaman, former Justice Emdadul Haque and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant (consensus) Monir Haider.
The other members of the Jamaat delegation led by Taher were Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar, Assistant Secretaries Hamidur Rahman, Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan, Ahsanul Mahbub Zubair, Dhaka city south’s Amir Nurul Islam Bulbul, central Media and Publicity Secretayr Matiur Rahman Akanda, central Executive Member Saiful Alam Khan Milon, and lawyer Shishir Mohammad Monir.