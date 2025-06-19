NCP to submit registration application Sunday
The deadline for submitting applications for new political party registration with the election commission (EC) ahead of the upcoming national elections is 22 June (Sunday).
The National Citizen Party (NCP) plans to submit its application on the final day and is currently making last-minute preparations.
According to EC requirements, a political party seeking registration must have an active central office with a central committee, offices in at least one-third of the country’s administrative districts, and offices in at least 100 upazilas or metropolitan police stations—each with a minimum of 200 registered voters as members.
In addition, specific provisions must be included in the party’s constitution.
The NCP began forming its district and upazila-level coordination committees on 1 June, starting with Dhaka city north. As of Wednesday, the party has formed coordination committees in 33 districts and 127 upazilas across the country.
Convening committees at these levels will be formed through these coordination structures in the future. However, the party’s constitution has not yet been finalised.
Alongside forming committees, the NCP is also establishing party offices in districts and upazilas. Membership forms have been distributed, and party leaders and workers are now sending completed forms, office rental agreements, and national identity cards of committee members to the central office. This information is currently being verified for inclusion in the application to the EC.
The NCP has already drafted a party constitution. It declares the party’s vision to build a democratic, inclusive, and self-reliant state, drawing inspiration from three pivotal historical events—1947, 1971, and 2024.
The party also aims to establish the rule of law, justice, and human rights, and promote decentralised, youth-driven governance to build a “new Bangladesh.”
According to the draft, no one can serve more than three terms as the party’s top leader, and party leadership must be elected through a council held every three years.
The final version of the NCP’s constitution is expected to be adopted before the registration deadline. To that end, a general meeting will be held at the party’s temporary central office in Banglamotor, Dhaka, on Friday.
NCP senior joint convener Ariful Islam Adib told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that the party’s constitution would be finalised at Friday’s meeting.
He added that, as Friday and Saturday are weekly holidays, the NCP is likely to submit its registration application to the EC on Sunday, the last possible day.