NCP to submit registration application Sunday

The deadline for submitting applications for new political party registration with the election commission (EC) ahead of the upcoming national elections is 22 June (Sunday).

The National Citizen Party (NCP) plans to submit its application on the final day and is currently making last-minute preparations.

According to EC requirements, a political party seeking registration must have an active central office with a central committee, offices in at least one-third of the country’s administrative districts, and offices in at least 100 upazilas or metropolitan police stations—each with a minimum of 200 registered voters as members.

In addition, specific provisions must be included in the party’s constitution.