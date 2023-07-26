Police advise BNP to hold rally at Golapbagh ground in Dhaka

Police have has advised BNP to hold their rally at Golapbagh ground instead of Naya Paltan or Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Thursday.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold the rally on Thursday.

Sources said the party may set a deadline for the current government to accept their demand of an election-time neutral government.

Earlier on Monday, BNP in a letter informed Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) that they want to hold their rally at Naya Paltan or Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

Police have not yet given any decision on the venue of the rally.