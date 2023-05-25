New US visa policy a stride towards fair election: Amir Khasru

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has welcomed the new visa policy of the United States and described it as a big step towards a free and fair election here.
“It is a major stride towards holding a free and fair election in Bangladesh. We welcome the move,” said BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.
He was speaking to reporters on the premises of BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office around 2:00 pm on Thursday, after returning from the meeting with US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas at the latter’s residence. Delegations of Awami League and Jatiya Party also joined the meeting.
In response to a question, Amir Khasru said the new US policy reflects the prevailing concerns ahead of the national election.
“Such a step will play a constructive role to hold the upcoming election in a fair manner. It does not mean everything will be done (all issues will be solved) due to the move, but it conveys a message." he said.
The senior BNP leader alleged that the people cannot cast their votes, they are being disenfranchised, and their lives are in danger. The individuals and agencies mentioned in the US visa policy announcement are involved in snatching the people’s franchise. The new US policy goes against them and it is a major step.
When asked whether BNP welcomes the US visa policy, Amir Khasru said, “We welcome it as BNP is not involved with vote rigging.”
The government also said they are not worried over the the visa policy.
About the matter, the BNP leader said, “It is good if they are not concerned. Then they will have to restore the democratic rights, voting rights, the rule of law, and to ensure security of life of the people in Bangladesh. They should be worried if these rights are not restored.”