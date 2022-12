Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer (chief) Shafiqur Rahman.

A team of CTTC arrested the Jamaat ameer from his residence in Dhaka in the small hours of Tuesday, Md. Faruq Hossain, deputy commissioner of DMP’s media and public relations division, told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, the party alleged Shafiqur Rahman was picked up by detective branch (DB) of police from his residence at around 2 am.