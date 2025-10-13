Controversial past, yet hopeful: Chhatra Shibir eyes comeback

In the last Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) election, candidates of Islami Chhatra Shibir lost to the All-Party Students’ Alliance. Yet, even in defeat, Chhatra Shibir’s “influence” on campus remained visible.

When they were later ousted in 2014, the Bangladesh Chhatra League (now banned) took control of the campus. Now, after 35 years, the upcoming CUCSU election marks, for Chhatra Shibir, a symbolic fight to reclaim lost ground.

For nearly a decade, Chhatra Shibir was unable to engage in open political activity on campus. Following recent political changes, however, they have returned to public life. The student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami has been holding meetings, organising rallies, and re-entering student politics. Their candidates are now among the most active in this year’s CUCSU race.