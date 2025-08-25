DUCSU elections: Candidates aspire to resolve students’ problems

A statement made on Facebook by independent candidate Umma Uswatun, contesting as member in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), has gone viral. A student of the 2022-23 academic session in the Department of Law, she has highlighted two priorities in her election campaign. The first is to play a role in introducing a teacher evaluation system in every department and institute. The second is to ensure transparency regarding the progress of actions taken by the university administration in response to harassment complaints.

There are 12 secretary positions in DUCSU. Contestants for these posts have also pledged to work on resolving various student issues. Rupaia Shrestha Tanchangya, candidate for the office of Career Development Secretary from the Swatantra Shikkarthi Oikya (Independent Students’ Unity) panel, told Prothom Alo that she wishes to arrange workshops and training programmes tailored for the specific needs of the students of each faculty, so that Dhaka University graduates may become most sought-after in the job market.