DUCSU elections: Candidates aspire to resolve students’ problems
A statement made on Facebook by independent candidate Umma Uswatun, contesting as member in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), has gone viral. A student of the 2022-23 academic session in the Department of Law, she has highlighted two priorities in her election campaign. The first is to play a role in introducing a teacher evaluation system in every department and institute. The second is to ensure transparency regarding the progress of actions taken by the university administration in response to harassment complaints.
There are 12 secretary positions in DUCSU. Contestants for these posts have also pledged to work on resolving various student issues. Rupaia Shrestha Tanchangya, candidate for the office of Career Development Secretary from the Swatantra Shikkarthi Oikya (Independent Students’ Unity) panel, told Prothom Alo that she wishes to arrange workshops and training programmes tailored for the specific needs of the students of each faculty, so that Dhaka University graduates may become most sought-after in the job market.
One of the longstanding problems of Dhaka University is the acute accommodation crisis. Alongside different student organisations, independent candidates have also prioritised finding a solution to this matter. Additionally, candidates have committed to addressing a range of students’ everyday problems.
Ishrat Jahan, a member candidate from the Protirodh Parshad (Resistance Council) panel formed by seven left-leaning organisations, expressed her aim to ensure ‘automation’ to reduce harassment in the Registrar’s Building. She further stated that she will work to secure fundamental rights such as accommodation, balanced meals and security.
Students with disabilities have also been included in panels of different organisations, including the Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir, as well as in independent panels. Among them, Ibn Ahmed, contesting as a member candidate from the Chhatra Dal panel, highlighted that many academic buildings lack ramps (accessible pathways for disabled students). If elected, he intends to focus on resolving such issues faced by students with disabilities.
On Sunday, Prothom Alo spoke with students at Madhur Canteen, the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) and three residential halls. They reported that an election atmosphere has already emerged across the campus, with the DUCSU election now at the centre of all discussions.
Game changer
In the forthcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, female students are being viewed as the potential ‘game changers’. This is because the number of female voters stands at 18,902, which accounts for 47.52 per cent of the total electorate. Discussions on campus suggest that whichever side secures the majority of women’s votes will hold a strong chance of winning.
At least ten panels are contesting this election. Although many panels have fielded women, minority or indigenous students as candidates in order to appear ‘inclusive’, the numbers remain very limited. For the top three positions (Vice-President, General Secretary and Assistant General Secretary), only 10 candidates are women. There are five candidates from minority communities, though no candidates from indigenous groups are contesting for these top three positions.
However, among member posts, five students from minority communities and three from indigenous groups are standing as candidates. In addition, three candidates from indigenous groups are contesting for two secretary positions.
Yesterday, six candidates were asked which issues they intend to emphasise in their campaigns. Almost all responded that their primary goal is to secure the rights of all students. Nonetheless, campaign focus will be placed particularly on women’s issues and challenges. Alongside this, commitments were made to address problems faced by students from minority and indigenous communities.
Last day for withdrawal of nominations
Formal campaigning for the DUCSU and hall union elections is set to begin tomorrow, Tuesday. However, unofficial campaigning has already started. Since last Friday, candidates have been visiting residential halls and engaging in ‘courtesy exchanges’ with students.
Many candidates have strengthened communication with students from their own academic departments, as well as with peers from their home districts. They have also concentrated on areas from which potential support can be mobilised.
One prominent vice-presidential candidate, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said that they had already engaged with students from their respective departments and districts. Supporters have also begun visiting rooms in different halls to seek votes. Additionally, discussions with non-residential students travelling by university buses are scheduled to take place soon.
Yesterday afternoon, Abidul Islam Khan, the Vice-President candidate from the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Tanvir Al Hadi, candidate for Assistant General Secretary, visited the Bijoy Ekattor Hall canteen where they met students and shared a meal. Later in the evening, Abidul also visited Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall for further student interactions.
The DUCSU and 18 hall union elections are scheduled to be held on 9 September. A total of 39,775 students are eligible to vote. DUCSU comprises 28 posts, including those of Vice-President, General Secretary and Assistant General Secretary. According to the preliminary list of candidates published on 21 August, DUCSU has 462 valid candidates, while 1,108 candidates have been preliminarily declared valid for the 18 hall unions.
Today, Monday, marks the final day for withdrawal of nomination papers. The definitive list of candidates will be published tomorrow at 4 p.m. Under the DUCSU and hall union electoral code of conduct, campaigning will be permitted from the finalisation of the candidate list until 24 hours before polling begins.