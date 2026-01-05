70pc of people want to vote for BNP

A survey report has found that 70 per cent of people intend to vote for the BNP in the 13th parliamentary election, while 19 per cent support Jamaat-e-Islami.

The opinion poll was conducted by the private organisation Eminence Associates for Social Development (EASD).

The survey results were presented on Monday afternoon at the KIB auditorium in Farmgate, the capital, by EASD Chief Executive Officer Shamim Haider Talukder.