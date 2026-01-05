EASD survey
70pc of people want to vote for BNP
A survey report has found that 70 per cent of people intend to vote for the BNP in the 13th parliamentary election, while 19 per cent support Jamaat-e-Islami.
The opinion poll was conducted by the private organisation Eminence Associates for Social Development (EASD).
The survey results were presented on Monday afternoon at the KIB auditorium in Farmgate, the capital, by EASD Chief Executive Officer Shamim Haider Talukder.
He said opinions were collected in person from 20,495 respondents across all 300 parliamentary constituencies nationwide. The survey was conducted from 20 December last year to 1 January this year.
Presenting the findings of the survey, Shamim Haider said that in response to the question of whom they would vote for in the next election, 70 per cent of respondents said they would vote for the BNP. Nineteen per cent said they would vote for Jamaat-e-Islami, while 2.6 per cent expressed support for the NCP. Five per cent said they would vote for other parties, and 0.2 per cent said they would not vote.
The survey primarily asked respondents four questions. In response to the question of which party would form the government, public opinion was strongest in favour of the BNP. Seventy-seven per cent of respondents believe the BNP will win and form the government, while 17 per cent believe Jamaat-e-Islami will form the government. Just over 1 per cent believe the NCP will form the government in the next election.
In response to the survey question on who will win the next election, 74 per cent of respondents believe the BNP will win. Eighteen per cent think Jamaat-e-Islami will win, while 1.7 per cent believe the NCP will emerge victorious. Slightly more than 1 per cent also believe the Jatiya Party will win.
When asked whom they voted for or intended to vote for in the last election, 35 per cent of respondents said they wanted to vote for the BNP. Twenty-seven per cent said they had voted for or intended to vote for the Awami League. Meanwhile, more than 5 per cent said they had wanted to vote for Jamaat-e-Islami.