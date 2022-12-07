Politics

Arrest warrant issued against BNP leader Habib Un Nabi Sohel, 12 others

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against 13 persons, including BNP's joint secretary general Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, in a sabotage case filed with Paltan police station nine years ago.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order on Wednesday. Sub-inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) crime and information, Shah Alam, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

SI Shah Alam said the 13 accused, including Habib Un Nabi Khan, didn’t appear before the court in the case filed against them. That is the reason that the court has issued the arrest warrant.

The lawsuit was lodged at Paltan police station on 5 May in 2013 for allegedly attacking police and obstructing pedestrians’ movement on Paltan road.      

Earlier, on the same ground, the arrest warrants were issued against BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in two sabotage cases filed at Paltan and Motijheel police stations respectively.   

