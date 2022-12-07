Arrest warrant issued against BNP leader Habib Un Nabi Sohel, 12 others

SI Shah Alam said the 13 accused, including Habib Un Nabi Khan, didn’t appear before the court in the case filed against them. That is the reason that the court has issued the arrest warrant.
The lawsuit was lodged at Paltan police station on 5 May in 2013 for allegedly attacking police and obstructing pedestrians’ movement on Paltan road.
Earlier, on the same ground, the arrest warrants were issued against BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in two sabotage cases filed at Paltan and Motijheel police stations respectively.