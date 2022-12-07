Arrest warrant issued against BNP leader Habib Un Nabi Sohel, 12 others

A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against 13 persons, including BNP's joint secretary general Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, in a sabotage case filed with Paltan police station nine years ago.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order on Wednesday. Sub-inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) crime and information, Shah Alam, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.